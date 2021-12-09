OWOSSO — The tax breaks previously granted by the city of Owosso to the developers of the Wesener building on Washington Street in downtown will continue, subject to next year’s annual review of tax abatements by city staff.
After a public hearing, Owosso City Council members Monday voted 5-1 in favor of keeping in place the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) certificate issued 13 years ago and the Brownfield Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) plan approved in 2013 for developers Dave and Diane Acton.
Council member Janae Fear opposed the motion; council member Jerry Haber was absent.
City Manager Nathan Henne had recommended revocation of the TIF and OPRA based on an annual review of city tax abatements showing the Actons had not met their obligation under the agreements to create 12 jobs. Last month, Dave Acton told the council revocation would have a devastating impact on the development project.
Council members favoring continuing the tax breaks noted the Actons have invested more than $2 million in renovating the long-vacant, burned-out structure into an energy-efficient, upscale building.
The apartments on the upper floors are leased and one of the two retail spaces below was recently filled. The Actons have demonstrated an effort to meet their obligations under the OPRA and TIF agreements despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and a tight job market, some council members said.
“You’re getting there, and I’m certainly satisfied that the (tax) incentives have created a wonderful thing. I believe we should let things stand where they are now,” Mayor Chris Eveleth said, noting the council had asked Henne to review tax abatements and praising the city manager’s efforts.
Council member Dan Law said the pandemic and its impact are still ongoing.
“It’s really impossible to say things are back to normal,” he said. “The biggest thing I see are the efforts being made. (The Actons) are not sitting idle; they are working through this.”
Fear said all developers with tax abatement deals with the city should be treated the same. Other OPRAs and TIFs have been revoked when developers fail to meet their obligations.
“I’m struggling with this because I feel we have a policy, a contract signed,” she said. “I know Mr. Acton has done a ton for our community, but we can’t take it to that personal level. We have to treat everyone equally.”
During the public hearing, Dave Acton, who was accompanied by Diane Acton and the retail tenant, said progress has been made, with eight job openings filled and interviews set for and additional five jobs, bringing the total to 13.
“I’m only here to say we are going to meet our obligations. Please maintain (the tax abatements) so we can continue to implement our plan,” Acton said.
He touted his “wonderful lessee,” Kimberly Oderkirk, who has opened Connections2Careers inside the previously closed Books and Beans space on the first floor of the Wesener building. In addition, he said, the tenant plans to lease the other retail space as a technical training center.
Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika asked whether council member Nick Pidek should abstain from voting because a vote favorable to the Actons could benefit Pidek’s Foster Coffee. Foster sold coffee to the old Books and Beans, and might do so again, she said.
After conferring with the city attorney, no one on the council made a motion to require Pidek to abstain. Eveleth said in his view there was no conflict because a Wesener tenant purchasing coffee from Foster would be “one step removed” from a business deal between Foster and the Actons.
Council member Robert Teich praised the couple’s redevelopment of the burned-out Wesener building, but said his “business side” prompted him to advocate setting a specific date by which the Actons would have to meet their contractual obligations or lose the tax breaks.
“We made a deal. We break the deal and we send a message,” Teich said. “(But) I can’t think that this a black and white world. You have to take a look at the situation… Let’s ask the Actons to give us a timeline so we can say, ‘This is it.’”
Council members engaged in a wide-ranging discussion of tax abatements, including whether it was more important to secure a commitment to create new jobs in today’s economy than one to provide living spaces, as the Actons have done. Eveleth suggested the council review the city’s current tax abatement policy.
The Wesener property, 104-108 N. Washington St., was granted an OPRA tax credit for 12 years based on the project cost of $2.13 million and the promised creation of 12 jobs as a result of the project.
In 2013, the city approved a brownfield district and tax increment financing plan, enabling the Actons to receive reimbursement for their investment in the building from incremental property tax captures. The brownfield plan is set to start in 2026, after the OPRA certificate expires.
Like the OPRA, the brownfield plan requires permanent jobs to be created and sustained as part of the completed project, a city document states.
In 2019, council revised the city’s tax abatement rules. One of the changes was stricter enforcement of the promises made by developers in their applications, which were sometimes broken without penalty.
In early 2020, in support of their push to continue the OPRA, the Actons wrote about their plan to fill the retail spaces.
“The next steps for the Wesener team is match the lease rates to the market while retaining a profitable position, and appropriately market the 104 and 108 spaces to fill them, thus creating jobs that meet or ideally exceed the estimates on the application,” they wrote.
The 18,000-square-foot Wesener building, which was gutted by an arson fire on July 4, 2007, that killed one man, has been extensively remodeled by the Actons. The six 1,400-square-foot apartments feature two bedrooms and two bathrooms, laundry and storage rooms, pantries and granite countertops.
Dave Acton serves on the city’s Downtown Development Authority and Owosso Historical Commission.
