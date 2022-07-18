OWOSSO – Seven years ago, Casey Lambert received unwelcome news from his doctor: he had high cholesterol. After being told that “he needed something” to stay healthy, he found Olympic weightlifting.
“I needed a methodology that would work for me. I just like lifting heavy stuff and it’s a catalyst for releasing my anger and stress,” Lambert said.
Seven years later, Lambert is still weightlifting – and he’s making quite a name for himself in the sport. Already the holder of a Guiness world record from 2019, Lambert broke a second world record Friday at Fitness Coliseum.
Check that, not break — he shattered the world record for most weight sustained in a headstand for at least 10 seconds, sustaining 160 kilograms (352 pounds).
The previous world record for most weight sustained in a headstand was set by Gowtham Selvaraj of India on April 3, who sustained 82 kilograms. Lambert, whose world record in 2019 was for most weight squatted overhead, almost doubled Selvaraj’s record.
Lambert, known as DJ Chewy on 92.5 FM The Castle, is a native of Holly and moved to Owosso about nine years ago. He said he has been training for this world record for about six months.
“The training for this one has been significantly more painful, more focused and more dangerous,” Lambert said. “I’m already bruised up from training. Training’s been difficult because it’s a highly dangerous movement.”
Lambert said he initially considered attempting 200 kilograms, but his team concluded it was “too dangerous.”
Lambert’s attempt almost went awry after he fell forward and dropped the weight bar on his chest, but he said the timekeeper told him he had already sustained the headstand for 11 seconds.
“When you have 350 pounds on your body, you have no concept of time and every second feels like an eternity. I’m a bit bruised and sore, but don’t think anything’s broken, and it’s really exciting,” Lambert said.
Lambert also coaches weightlifting. He’s coached for five years with USA Weightlifting and teaches classes at Fitness Coliseum. Lambert had quite the watch party at the Fitness Coliseum Friday night, including several members of his family and friends he’s made weightlifting and coaching. The crowd erupted into cheers when Lambert’s successful world record was announced, and afterwards, when a celebratory Lambert chugged two cans of beer.
“(My favorite part) is the people, the camaraderie, it’s the brotherhood and the sisterhood, it’s doing something productive with the people you love and enjoy. Being able to share this with them tonight means the absolute world to me,” Lambert said.
Brianna Marrah, owner of Fitness Coliseum, was one of Lambert’s supporters in the throng and said the community at the Coliseum supports Lambert in his “crazy” ideas.
“I think it’s really exciting that Casey keeps putting himself out there and tries new things. We love having him here; it’s always a good time and he always has great energy,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.