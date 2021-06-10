Paving a way forward

OWOSSO — Owosso City Council members have determined sections of three local streets need improvements, moving the repaving process forward.
Following public hearings held during a regular meeting Monday, council members approved the necessity of resurfacing Glenwood Avenue, from the south end to Farr Avenue; South Park Street, from Harper Street to Ridge Street; and Pearce Street, from South Street to Francis Street.
The projects are part of the city’s annual street program to improve selected roadways. Before they are finalized, the projects will be bid out and a second public hearing on cost held on a date to be determined.
Glenwood, Park and Pearce have lower road condition ratings, City Manager Nathan Henne said. None of the three streets have curbs or gutters, or underground pipes needing replacing, making the projects less costly than some others — about $21 per linear foot.
All three streets will be resurfaced by means of crushing a shape, which grinds the existing asphalt and 1 or 2 inches of underlying gravel. The material is regraded, compacted and covered with many layers of hot asphalt.
The resurfaced roads should last 20 to 30 years, depending on how well they are maintained, Henne said.
Estimated costs:
n Glenwood: Total project cost is $131,800, with affected properties paying $30,762 and the city picking up $101,000.
n Park: Total project cost is $121,700, with affected properties paying $30,077 and the city paying $91,697.
n Pearce: Total project cost is $132,000, with affected properties paying $30,500 and the city paying $101,700.
Henne told council members Glenwood has a road condition rating of 2 on a scale of 1 to 10, and a traffic count of 201 cars per day in 2005.
The last time the targeted section of Park was resurfaced was 1996, Henne said. Its traffic count is lower than Glenwood.
During the public hearing, Park/Saginaw Street resident Annette Bleisner asked about the status of the condemned home at 917 S. Park St. Henne said it is on the list of houses the city is set to demolish.
Pearce has a road condition of 3 and a low traffic count, Henne said. Jason Case, who resides at 1429 Pearce, expressed concern about his flower bed, which is 2 feet from the road, he said. A mailed notice indicated Pearce would be widened.
Henne responded he was not aware Pearce will be widened. In any event, he said, construction crews always look out for private structures.
Councilwoman Janae Fear asked if the city has considered adding curbs and gutters to Park, Pearce and Glenwood.
“Of course, we’d like to,” Henne said. “It comes down to cost.”
Also on Monday, council members approved setting public hearings on the necessity of two more street projects — resurfacing Garfield Avenue, from the south end to Corunna Avenue; resurfacing Lincoln Avenue, from Farr Street to Monroe Street; and resurfacing McMillan Avenue, from the south end to Industrial Drive. All three hearings are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 21 at city hall.
