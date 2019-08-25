OWOSSO — Motorcycles spanning several decades lined N. Washington St. in downtown Owosso Saturday as part of the eighth annual Vintage Motorcyle Days.
More than 80 bikes registered for the free show, which awarded prizes for oldest bike, best original bike, best restoration, best custom and oldest bike ridden to the show.
Organizers Jim Reinert and Shawn Davis originally held the vintage motorcyle show at Reinert’s farm along Grand River Road, until larger crowds forced the two men to expand.
Now in its third year downtown, Reinert said it’s been great to bring motorcyle enthusiasts downtown.
“It’s really growing. We’ve had some weather issues the last couple of years, mostly rain, but this year is great. We’re getting crowds, people like it,” Reinert said. “We like the bikes, we like gathering people together, people that collect and restore older things, that’s kind of what it’s all about…And it brings interest to the town, you know, you’ve got the Farmer’s Market and all kinds of activity here.”
Mark Silverman’s 1916 Harley Davidson Racer took home honors as the oldest bike at the show.
Larry Nahigian’s 1969 BMW R69S earned the ribbon for best restoration.
Nahigian, of Bloomfield Hills, said he bought the bike brand new in 1969.
“It’s the only motorcyle I’ve ever owned,” Nahigian said. “As a kid, I always wanted a motorcycle with a sidecar. There’s just something about it, it’s such an odd vehicle, and in a sense it’s no longer a motorcyle…To drive it, when you turn left, you can make it turn like a sports car, you can actually throw the rear end out, it’s crazy.”
In addition to best restoration ribbon, Nahigian received the Ulrich ‘Rick” Huemmerich Memorial Award.
Nahigian said it was a full-circle moment, given that Huemmerich had restored his bike 20 years earlier.
Huemmerich died in May 2018, at the age of 73.
“He was just the nicest man,” Nahigian said. “In my life, I have a short list of people that I have huge respect for, and he is one of those people.”
Following the bike show, many participants took to their motorcycles for the Vintage Motorcycle Days Poker Run.
The ride began on N. Washington St., with several planned stops around Owosso and Corunna, including Niche Bar & Lounge, The Wrought Iron Grille, The Korner Pub, Rivals Taphouse & Grille and The Avenue Bar and Grill.
