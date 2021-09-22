Fire-damaged home to be demolished

OWOSSO — The house at 623 Frazer St. is poised to be demolished, and city officials hope a builder will construct a new house on the site.
During Monday’s meeting, Owosso City Council members unanimously voted to award the demolition job to S.A. Smith Paving and Trucking in Owosso, which came in with the low bid of $10,130.
City Manager Nathan Henne said the house, which has two stories and 1,288 square feet, suffered a fire Jan. 26 and the owner didn’t have homeowners insurance.
In March, the owner sold the house to the city of Owosso for a nominal amount so the city could demolish the structure and rebuild, Henne said. He said his eventual goal is to solicit a builder to construct a new house on the site.
The resolution approved by council states city officials have “determined that the remains of the house should be demolished to eliminate blight in the neighborhood and to spur residential redevelopment.”
In response to a question from council member Nick Pidek asking how many vacant properties there are in Owosso, Henne said he didn’t have an exact number but “I can tell you, it’s not many.”
Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika asked Henne if the city had reached out to Habitat For Humanity in Owosso Township to see if the rebuilding project was something the organization might get involved in.
Henne said Habitat officials told him the organization is focusing on homes in a different part of the city right now, but he would call again.
Mayor Chris Eveleth said the Home Builders Association of Shiawassee County might also be interested in helping redevelop the site.
(1) comment
Huh. Moving forward very quickly with this eyesore yet the city has allowed the Matthews building to deteriorate and become an eyesore for decades. Add the collapsing building on S. Elm St. to the eyesore list also.
