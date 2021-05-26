OWOSSO — The city of Owosso is asking water customers to reach out to city officials to discuss past-due balances as the water department resumes normal utility billing practices.
The city suspended water shutoffs for non-payment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents who weren’t able to pay their water bills during the pandemic were allowed to carry their balance forward.
As COVID-19 restrictions began to ease and the city transitioned back to normal operations, the water department resumed normal billing practices April 1.
According to a press release by the city Monday, starting in June the water department will reinstate the process to shut off water for non-payment.
Aiming to help residents adversely affected by a water shut off, the city will set up utility payment plans for those who cannot immediately bring their account current. Residents are encouraged to contact the utility billing staff to set up a payment plan.
To set up a payment plan for overdue utility bills, call (989) 725-0520 by no later than June 1.
The payment plan arranged by a customer with the city can only cover bills that are past due as of the April 2021 billing cycle. Utility customers must keep future payments current and up to date while past due balances are being paid per the plan.
