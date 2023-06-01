Owosso man pleads guilty to arson in Feb. 2022 house fire

Courtesy Photo Firefighters work to rescue a trapped resident on the 1400 block of S. Chipman St. in Owosso during a house fire Feb. 18, 2022.

OWOSSO — An Owosso man pleaded guilty to felony assault and arson charges Wednesday at a hearing in 35th Circuit Court, and now faces a lengthy prison sentence.

Timothy Clancy, 38, admitted to waving a knife at another man in February 2022 before igniting a mattress which led to a major fire later that day at the South Chipman Street residence the two were in at the time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.