Owosso man pleads guilty to arson in Feb. 2022 house fire

OWOSSO — An Owosso man pleaded guilty to felony assault and arson charges Wednesday at a hearing in 35th Circuit Court, and now faces a lengthy prison sentence.
Timothy Clancy, 38, admitted to waving a knife at another man in February 2022 before igniting a mattress which led to a major fire later that day at the South Chipman Street residence the two were in at the time.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted the guilty pleas and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. July 14.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner estimated sentencing guidelines at 2-21 months for the felonious assault charge, and 51-106 months for the arson count, with Clancy pleading to a reduced charge of second-degree arson, originally charged as a first-degree offense. Clancy’s pleas include a habitual offender (second notice) enhancement, potentially increasing his sentence duration by 11/2 times. He will also be required to pay restitution in an amount yet to be determined.
Clancy said he “didn’t know” why he set fire to the mattress on Wednesday, admitting that he knew the blaze was likely to spread.
When the man Clancy threatened realized the house was on fire, he called 911 — though his neighbors had already done so. He ended up losing consciousness and nearly died, but was rescued from the second story of the structure by Owosso city and township firefighters who responded to the scene.
OFD’s Lt. Matt Nowiski and John McKay, along with Owosso Township Fire’s Lt. Mike Gute and Whitney Ryan were awarded “Citations of Valor” by Owosso City Council for their roles in the rescue, and the syndicated television program “Hearts of Heroes” spotlighted the departments’ efforts in March (the epidsode can be viewed at https://youtu.be/x8iRYfIKyrg).
Clancy was located in the basement of the home after the fire was brought under control.
According to online court records, Clancy was charged four days after the fire. He was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation, and was declared competent in May 2022, before his case was bound over to circuit court.
In Michigan, first-degree arson is punishable by up to life in prison.
