OWOSSO — Owosso City Council members have approved a traffic control orders for three upcoming events that may indicate a return to normal life despite the pandemic.
During a regular meeting Monday, council OK’d traffic orders regarding a planned Shi-Tri triathlon, outdoor cabaret and annual car show.
The Shi-Tri will be hosted by Fitness Coliseum on May 22-23. Fitness Coliseum will be able to use a portion of the parking lot off Jerome Street for participants.
The Lebowsky Center For the Performing Arts has received permission to close South Park Street, from Main Street to Comstock Street, for an outdoor cabaret set for July 22-25.
At the request of the Mid-Michigan Custom Car Show’s organizer, Andy Genovese, the city will close parts of certain downtown streets and a parking lot during the annual show, set for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 13.
