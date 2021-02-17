OWOSSO — The Public Safety Department has taken a step aimed at reducing traffic congestion at Central Elementary, though one resident says he wants more police action.
During a virtual meeting Tuesday, Owosso City Council members approved a traffic control order by the Public Safety Department allowing no parking on the west side of Ada Street, which runs north/south, between Oliver and Lee streets, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. during school hours.
The traffic order was approved as part of the meeting’s consent agenda, which allows no council discussion.
“This traffic control order will ensure the safe departure for students by reducing the congestion of vehicles in the area,” Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart said in a memo to council.
Lenkart said the traffic order was issued at the request of Owosso Public Schools. The order revises a previously issued traffic order, changing hours to match the new student dismissal time at Central.
Central, flanked to the north and south by Oliver and Lee, occupies a full block along M-52 and has only one small parking lot. About 300 cars come to the school every day to pick up students, Lenkart said Tuesday.
Tom Kurtz, who expressed concern about Central-related parking on Lee Street — where he lives — at January’s council meeting, said Tuesday he applauded the traffic order but asked if officials planned to do more to control traffic near the school.
Kurtz said vehicles continue to park on both sides of Lee, making it impossible for drivers to pass through. He previously asked city officials to consider changing all of Lee to a one-way street or step up police enforcement.
“It causes traffic issues continually,” he said. “I haven’t seen any changes in how parking is enforced.”
Lee is one-way (eastbound) from Ada to M-52. From Ada to Clarke Avenue to the west, Lee remains a two-way street.
Lenkart responded that parking at Central is “complicated” because of the large number of cars that pick up students every day. He said he prefers an approach that seeks compliance — asking drivers to move along — over issuing citations.
The chief said he will continue to work with schools and “do enforcement on an as-needed basis when officers are available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.