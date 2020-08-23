OWOSSO — As the COVID pandemic affects communities across the United States, it has also impacted in-person fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected funds in the community as part of the Fill the Boot program. But this year, due to social distancing, that’s not possible.
This summer, the Owosso Firefighters Local 504 Fill the Boot will be conducted virtually at filltheboot.donordrive.com/Participant/L0504.
Donations collected by Owosso Firefighters Local 504 help meet the need for MDA’s frontline COVID-19 emergency fund to continue services for people living in the community with neuromuscular diseases.
“For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” said IAFF general president Harold Schaitberger. “But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility.”
“IAFF members display an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need,” said MDA CEO and President Lynn O’Connor Vos. “We are so thankful to IAFF and the Owosso Firefighters Local 504 for continuing their commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for the flexibility to go virtual through this pandemic to protect everyone on the frontlines in our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.