Owosso issues advisory after elevated lead levels found in water

OWOSSO — The city of Owosso has issued its first-ever public health advisory after drinking water samples from homes known to have a lead problem revealed lead levels exceeding the state’s recently tightened standards.
The city’s test results indicated a lead level of 21 parts per billion (ppb). That exceeds the state’s “action level” of 15 ppb, requiring Owosso officials to take additional measures, including more water sampling and testing, and more educational outreach to water customers.
Owosso officials are stressing that the city water coming out of the ground, treatment plant and city water mains does not contain lead. City water serves customers in the city of Owosso, and Caledonia and Owosso townships.
The problem is lead is getting into people’s drinking water as it passes through lead or galvanized service lines located at their homes, Mayor Chris Eveleth said in an “open letter to Owosso citizens” released Monday, along with the health advisory.
“Any trace amounts of lead that might be found in the water in your home are due to the ‘service line’ from the city water main into the house, or the plumbing (if your home was built before 1988),” the mayor said in the letter.
“While the service line is technically owned by the property owner, the city of Owosso will be spending the next several years replacing lead and galvanized service lines at no direct cost to the homeowner,” Eveleth added. “Owosso will continue to do so in until there are none left within the city.”
Owosso performs routine testing of the city’s water wells and of the water leaving the plant, and neither of these samples contain lead, the mayor said.
Owosso is among 15 cities across the state, including Ferndale, that are being required to issue health advisories for high lead levels by the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
According to Owosso’s health advisory report, higher levels of lead turned up in water samples from five sites during the latest round of testing of tap water in homes for copper and lead, conducted every three years by the city.
Owosso officials recently collected water samples from 33 homes, all known from previous testing to have a lead problem. Results are ranked from the highest lead levels to the lowest. The single test result that is located at the 90th percentile in the ranking determines the city’s overall lead level.
“This public health advisory does not come as a result of a change in Owosso’s water quality,” Eveleth said. “This is a result of mandated changes in the way the cities across Michigan conduct their testing and report results and is again indicative of a testing sample from one particular home.”
For many years in Michigan, the “action level” for lead in water was 50 ppb. In 1991, the action level was reduced to 15 ppb. Testing protocols were tightened in 2018.
Given its latest test results, Owosso is now required to test for lead in drinking water every six months instead of every three years until lead content is reduced to below 15 ppb.
“Naturally, the preferred level for every home in Owosso is 0 parts per billion,” Eveleth said. “The city of Owosso will be doing our part to achieve that goal in replacing lead and galvanized service lines, and over the coming months the Owosso City Council will partner with staff to consider potential solutions.”
City officials are preparing educational materials about lead content in water, which will soon be mailed to every Owosso water customer.
In addition, the health advisory report offered the following ways to reduce exposure to lead, which can cause serious health problems it too much enters the body from drinking water and other sources:
— Run your water to flush out internal plumbing.
— If you do not have a lead service line, run the water for 30 seconds to two minutes, or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature.
— If you do have a lead service line, run the water for at least five minutes to flush water from your home or building’s plumbing and the lead service line.
— Consider using a filter to reduce the presence of lead in drinking water. Public health officials recommend that any household with a child or pregnant woman use cold water and a certified lead filter to remove lead from their drinking water, especially when preparing baby formula.
— Look for filters that are tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 for lead reduction.
— Be sure to maintain and replace the filter device in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions to protect water quality.
— If your household has a child or pregnant woman and are not able to afford the cost of a lead filter, contact the Shiawassee County Health Department.
— Do not use hot water for drinking, preparing food, or cooking, or preparing baby formula.
— Do not boil your water as boiling will not reduce the amount of lead present in water.
— Clean your faucet aerator to remove trapped debris.
— Check whether your home has a lead service line.
The state Department of Health and Human Services will distribute free lead-reducing filters to households with a child or pregnant woman who are not able to afford the cost of a lead filter. A drive-thru pickup will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday behind the closed J.C. Penney store. After the pickup date, residents can obtain a free filter by filling out a simple form available at the city hall front desk.
Owosso water customers who believe they have a lead water service line are asked to contact the city via email at safewater@ci.owosso.mi.us or regular mail: Lead Service Lines, 301 W. Main St. Owosso, MI 48867. Customers should indicate their contact information and the best time to be reached.
Anyone who is operating a food establishment such as a store, restaurant, bar or food manufacturing company can get information specific to food firms at michigan.gov/mdardleadinfo.
Additional information regarding lead can be found at the city of Owosso website, ci.owosso.mi.us, michigan.gov/egleleadpublicadvisory or michigan.gov/mileadsafe.
The city has set up a dedicated phone line to answer customer questions and requests for water filters at (989) 725-0545.
