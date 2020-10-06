OWOSSO — Owosso VFW Auxiliary officials this week said people have been calling and leaving messages in an attempt to reserve memorial bricks for a new monument; however, that is not the correct procedure.
Auxiliary member Sandy Harvey said a new memorial wall at the post on South Chipman Street will feature the names of veterans and people may honor family members and others by purchasing a brick.
However, leaving a message on the post answering machine will not suffice and may result in people being left out.
Those interested in buying bricks must call the post after 3 p.m. and request an application to purchase a brick. Bricks are $70 for large sizes and $35 for small.
Applications must be returned with information complete to ensure the bricks do not include errors.
For more information on the project, call Terry Thayer at (989) 413-1096.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.