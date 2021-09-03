Man who filmed naked roommate pleads to felony charge

CORUNNA — A Breckenridge man pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to a single felony charge of surveilling an unclothed person for installing a video camera in a bathroom to record images of his female roommate.
Johnathon Loomis, 24, told Judge Matthew Stewart he was living with the victim on Dewey Street in Owosso in July 2020.
“I put a security camera up in the bathroom vent to try and get a glimpse of (the victim),” Loomis said, and added that the camera sent pictures of the victim’s breasts to his phone.
Stewart accepted Loomis’ plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 5., continued bond, and ordered Loomis to submit a DNA sample.
However, there is currently a COVID outbreak at the Shiawassee County Jail, with four guards testing positive, so Stewart ordered the DNA sample to be submitted when the outbreak is over.
As part of a plea agreement, two additional felony surveilling charges were dismissed by prosecutors, and Loomis will not have to register as a sex offender.
In Michigan, surveilling an unclothed person is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a fine of $2,000.
Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally estimated sentencing guidelines of up to one month incarceration due to the fact Loomis has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
Sentence him to community service cleaning out campground outhouses and public bathrooms.
