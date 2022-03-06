CORUNNA — A homeless Owosso man was initially sentenced to one year in jail for felony meth possession by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, but Stewart then ordered that sentence to be subject to waiver and instead sentenced the man to inpatient treatment and probation.
Danny Fennel, 45, was given the suspended jail term and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He will also be enrolled in the court’s Swift and Sure probation program when he completes inpatient treatment, which he will begin as soon as a position becomes available at a treatment facility. Fennel was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was discharged unsuccessfully from probation.
Fennel was charged by prosecutors with felony meth possession after Owosso police discovered him asleep in his truck, which he was living out of. Fennel had over 11 grams of meth and was arrested at the scene.
Stewart told Fennel before sentencing that he would give him a chance to avoid jail or prison by ordering inpatient treatment instead.
“If there’s a rope and it was 5 feet long, you would be like on the last inch,” Stewart said. “Do you got that imagery? … I’m not sure that you will comply this time either. I don’t like just sending drug users to prison. But I don’t know what else to do. This is your last chance to make something out of yourself and get out of this. It’s up to you. I’ll give you the resources and the tools. It’s up to you to make a decision to take advantage of them. If you don’t, there will only be one person to blame when you go to prison.”
Fennel told Stewart he receives disability benefits, and at the time of his arrest, he had just gotten paid and purchased a large amount of meth with the money.
“I messed up,” Fennel said. “I was out of control pretty bad.”
Shiawassee County chief assistant prosecutor Graham Leach noted Fennel has several prior felony convictions, including two meth possession charges. He was on probation and had absconded at the time of his arrest.
“Perhaps the Swift and Sure, zero tolerance, may be setting him up for failure,” Leach said. “I think that 11.8 grams is certainly significant. It’s a significant amount of meth, as the court is well aware, beyond what somebody typically sees for use, which is a much smaller amount.”
Shiawassee County Public Defender, who represented Fennel, asked for “zero tolerance” probation.
“You have this repeating cycle that he cannot survive,” Corwin said. “He’s living in a car, homeless … I’d ask the court to give him a chance.”
Stewart agreed, but warned Fennel if he is unsuccessful with treatment and probation, he could count on a prison sentence.
“Okay we’ll try, Mr. Fennel,” Stewart said. “We’ll try. I guess we’ll see.”
