Sanders supporters hold rally in Owosso

OWOSSO — On Saturday, supporters of Bernie Sanders held a rally in front of Owosso City Hall in anticipation of Michigan’s presidential primary election Tuesday.
The rally featured a crowd of roughly 30 to 40 people and kicked off at 2 p.m.
The event was organized by Owosso resident Hannah Zatkovic and former Owosso resident Miles Winchester, who currently resides in Pontiac.
“I don’t think candidates focus enough on rural areas, Zatkovic said. “I think it’s really important to show people here that it’s ok to support Bernie. There is a movement here believe it or not. Shiawassee County is a pretty red area, but I think people would be surprised at how many supporters Bernie has here and we just want to give them a voice.”
Winchester believes Bernie would be a much better choice for the country over Joe Biden because he has remained consistent in his viewpoints.
“Biden has had an inconsistent record over the years,” Winchester said. “Bernie has stuck to the point throughout his entire career when it wasn’t politically viable. They (both) have been in public office for effectively the same amount of time and Biden has constantly changed positions throughout his career for political expediency. Biden has aligned with the Republicans on many bills and policies. Voting for the Iraq War was a big one for me.”
“He’s been bought out by corporate interests as well,” Zatkovic added.
Winchester and Zatkovic are hoping for a large turnout among young voters in Michigan, which they believe could propel Sanders to victory.
In 2016’s presidential primary, Sanders beat Hillary Clinton by a slim margin of 49.8 percent to 48.3 percent.
Sanders made several campaign stops around the state Friday and Saturday, including in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Grand Rapids.
Several supporters of President Trump held a counter-protest near the Sanders Rally.
Trump’s supporters said the President is a better choice for Shiawassee County because of Sanders’ stances on taxes and the Second Amendment.
