Man says he can save historic Elm Street building

OWOSSO — An Owosso man who is restoring heavily damaged Corunna buildings is suggesting a decrepit building on South Elm Street in Owosso can be saved rather than torn down as officials have proposed.
Michael Luongo purchased a pair of buildings at 223/225 Shiawassee Street in 2017 and has been slowly restoring them. He was able to repair the roof and enclose the back wall, which had partially collapsed. He is continuing to gut and renovate the interior.
Now he says the long-vacant building at 216 S. Elm St. in Owosso, which saw its roof partially collapse in September, can be saved. Luongo is pursuing a land contract to purchase the building. The current owner is in prison.
“It may be a longshot,” he said, “but this should be saved. Old buildings have issues when they are (left to decay). Lots of buildings get repaired.”
Owosso Building Official Brad Hissong, however, said this week that the Elm Street building, between Clinton Street and Woodard Station, saw not just its roof collapse Sept. 20, but flooring pulled away from the east side wall, and bulging and cracking in the wall are visible.
“You can look down the (interior of the) wall to almost the third floor,” he said. “The roof caved in at the front wall and knocked the flooring bond plate away. There’s a large bow in it. There’s spider web damage in the wall.
“You can see the cracks in it. I have pictures from two years ago and they weren’t there,” he said.
In addition to the section of roof that collapsed in September, another portion of the roof along the southwest corner of the building also is caved in.
“You have big holes in the roof,” Hissong said. “The walls on the south end are in worse shape than (the east wall),” he said. “I’m worried about what will happen.”
Hissong said he met with the mother of the building owner who told him the city could take whatever actions it deemed necessary.
“She said they have no money,” Hissong said, “and they aren’t interested in going into debt.”
Hissong said the city hired Lopez Engineering in Clarkston to examine the building immediately after the roof caved in.
“The engineer was really concerned,” he said. “He said someone needs to do something right away. He scared me. He said you have a real dangerous situation.”
“The structure has several areas of concern present,” City Manager Nathan Henne said previously. “The best approach will be to condemn the structure and schedule it for demolition. The city has begun contacting industrial demolition companies to provide cost estimates to do just that.”
Henne was unavailable for comment on Luongo’s proposal.
Hissong said he wants to make sure the public is safe,
“I don’t want it to fall and hurt or kill someone,” he said.
He noted that when he posted signs on the building after the roof collapse, he found evidence that homeless people had been using the building — which is not secured — for shelter.
Hissong said the previous owner of the building was cited multiple times for various condition issues. The city was nearing the end of a two-year period after which it could take action to make the structure sound or demolish it.
Just before that time period was up, Kimberly Guerra purchased the structure. Hissong was hopeful something might happen, but nothing did. Guerra also received citations for code violations that were not addressed.
Despite the issues outlined by city officials, Luongo said he is hopeful the building can be saved; historic structures shouldn’t simply be torn down because it’s expedient.
“I know it’s a big project, but it’s historic. It should be saved,” he said. “It’s an historic building. There’s a use for it. It would kill me if they take it down.”
The prospective buyer said the biggest issue, the collapsed roof, is causing the dangerous wall condition.
“You need to start pulling off the weight (from the wall),” he said. “There’s a 20-foot section that has moved in about 6 inches. The building’s straight on the front wall.”
He said the wall likely will fall inward if the roof remains pulling on it. Winter, he added, would be worse because of snow weight.
Luongo said he was told by city officials that the cost estimate to demolish the 37,000-square-foot building was more than $240,000.
His goals right now are to try to finalize the land contract purchase. If that is completed, he will hire a structural engineer to provide a plan for what must be done to stabilize the building. After that, he believes he will have to challenge the city’s decision to demolish in court.
“I may try to do a gofundme for legal fees,” he said.
If those issues can be surmounted, he then would move on to repairs. Luongo said he foresees replacing three floors with materials costing about $17,000 per floor, another $3,000 in OSB sheathing costs, and then the cost of a roof. In all, he forecasts about $120,000 for that part of the project.
“That’s reasonable for me to spend,” he said. “It’s worth it.”
After the building is enclosed, he said he would pursue grant funding or other resources to help convert the interior into apartments. He added a 15,000-square-foot addition on the west side of the building may be useable as parking.
“My own building (in Corunna) had bigger issues,” he said.
Luongo purchased the buildings in Corunna for $200, plus a little more than $1,000 in summer 2017 taxes that were due, through an online Michigan Department of the Treasury auction.
When Luongo acquired the red-tagged buildings, there were many deficiencies, including a failing roof, a gaping hole in the floor to the basement and a west-side wall that was falling apart. The city had walled off the rear of the building to prevent people from being struck by falling debris.
The buildings, city officials had said, were in danger of falling down or of being demolished.
Luongo, a St. Joseph native who now lives in Owosso, previously renovated a 100-year-old barn, replacing the entire floor, running service and adding 2,000-pound steel beams in the floor.
He noted the buildings in Corunna were his largest project to date, as he projected to spend approximately $120,000 in materials alone for the renovation, which when all is said and done will include three to four upstairs apartments, as well as space for up to two businesses on the ground floor.
Luongo in 2019 said he expected to have all of the renovations done by 2023.
Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer said the project has gone well in the city’s view.
“Yes, we are happy with Mike’s progress in Corunna,” he said via email. “He is a gifted young man, with a tireless work ethic. The historic building he is single-handedly saving shares a common wall with a neighboring building. Had he not come along, we would have lost several historic downtown buildings.”
