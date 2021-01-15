OWOSSO TWP. — A home appears to be a total loss after a fire early this morning, and officials say they are still investigating the cause of the blaze.
The house, 2150 N. Ruess Road, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 6 a.m., according to Owosso Battalion Chief Mike Ardelean.
Ardelean said the cause of the fire is unknown.
According to the neighbor who reported the fire, a handicapped person lived at the home. Ardelean said firefighters don’t know whether anyone was home at the time of the fire.
The Owosso Township, Corunna-Caledonia, Elsie Area and Ovid-Middlebury Township fire departments responded and were still at the home after 9 a.m.
