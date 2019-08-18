Curwood Castle wins accolades in Detroit TV station’s contest

OWOSSO — Curwood Castle is one of the top museums in Michigan — so say residents across the state who took part in an online competition.
Curwood Castle, built by Owosso-born author and environmentalist James Oliver Curwood in 1922, came in fourth place for museums in Click on Detroit Local Channel Four’s Vote 4 the Best contest.
The top three winners were the Detroit Institute of Arts (winner), Greenfield Village (second place) and the Henry Ford Museum (third).
“I am honored,” Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said. “We are in the top four with the DIA, Greenfield Village and Henry Ford. That’s huge for Owosso and mid-Michigan. We have people from all over the world coming to Curwood Castle.
“It’s something Owosso is very proud of,” he continued. “It’s part of our logo. It’s a very important asset the belongs to this community.”
Nominations were taken from June 3-12 and voting was conducted online from June 18 to July 14.
The public nominated and then voted for their favorites in nearly 200 different categories, including art galleries, restaurants, retail stores and sports and recreation.
The results, posted on clickondetroit.com/vote-4-the-best, are intended to be a go-to guide to the best of everything around Metro Detroit.
“I’m very impressed with the company we had (in the list of winners),” Carolyn Ebert, chairwoman of the Owosso Historical Commission, said Friday. “I think it’s a culmination of our work over the last four and a half years.”
That work included art restoration, renovations to Curwood Castle, new events and exhibits, summer hours, community outreach and more.
Curwood Castle, located on the banks of the Shiawassee River near Curwood’s Williams Street home, served as the writer’s private studio. Curwood wrote more than 30 books set in the Canadian Northwest, and many of his books were made into movies.
The Castle was the writer’s dream project. It was fashioned after a 17th century French chateau and is made out of stucco, slate, copper trim and fieldstone that Curwood personally chose from area farm fields.
During Curwood’s lifetime, the Castle served as his writing retreat, Hollywood office and the site of fabulous parties. Today, it is regarded as an architectural treasure and the legacy of an Owosso son’s remarkable life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.