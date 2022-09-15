OWOSSO — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans several roadwork projects in and around the city over the next six weeks.
MDOT will begin work Monday on M-21 between Delaney Road and Chestnut Street. The roadway will be milled and resurfaced, which involves removing and replacing the top layer of asphalt. Traffic will be allowed through one direction of travel at a time. The project is expected to be completed in early October.
Also scheduled to start next week is work on M-71 between Washington and Gould. That stretch will also be milled and resurfaced, and sidewalk ramp improvements will also be done. The work will require a single lane closure in each direction. The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.
In late September, MDOT will begin work on M-21 from Gould Street to State Road. The scope of work is mill and resurface. This work will require a single lane closure in each direction. The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.
