OWOSSO — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans several roadwork projects in and around the city over the next six weeks.

MDOT will begin work Monday on M-21 between Delaney Road and Chestnut Street. The roadway will be milled and resurfaced, which involves removing and replacing the top layer of asphalt. Traffic will be allowed through one direction of travel at a time. The project is expected to be completed in early October.

