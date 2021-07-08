By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — A 35th Circuit Court jury took about 40 minutes Wednesday to convict an Owosso man of home invasion and assault in connection with an incident stemming from a convoluted love triangle.
Nathaniel Brock, 34, was found guilty of the felony charges and faces a significant prison sentence due to a habitual offender-fourth notice.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown said he was pleased with the jury’s decision.
“Our office takes home invasion very seriously,” he said. “And we’re happy with the verdict and that we got justice for the victims.”
After the jury announced its verdict and was excused, Judge Matthew Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 31.
In December 2020, Brock entered a Wilkinson Road home where the victim lived and attacked him. The victim had dated the defendant’s ex-girlfriend and had a child with her. She admitted Wednesday to “stepping out” of that relationship to also date Brock behind the victim’s back for several months before leaving the victim and moving in with Brock.
On Dec. 6, 2020, the woman and Brock made plans to meet and talk after Brock got out of work, and Brock picked the woman up. She then received a text from the victim in which he threatened to prevent her from seeing her child if she continued to see Brock.
Brock testified Wednesday that he became angry when she received the text, and drove the woman back to the victim’s house. Brock said a fight ensued outside the home, and that the victim swung at him first.
As a result of the fight, the victim received several cuts on the side and rear of his head that required a hospital trip and 10 staples to close. The victim also stated he believed Brock used brass knuckles or a similar instrument in the fight.
Brock denied doing so when he testified.
The victim said Brock did not have his permission to be in his residence, but “barged in” to the home and demanded to fight. The victim said he refused to fight Brock in front of his daughter, whom he was watching at the time.
He testified Brock entered his home, and that Brock swung first. The woman was also struck in the face while trying to separate the two men.
Brock testified that following the incident, he drove home and parked his vehicle before getting a ride from a friend to work.
Michigan State Police Trooper Travis Fountain testified that when he responded to the scene, he discovered the victim “covered in blood,” and observed blood on the door frame of the victim’s porch.
A key piece of evidence presented was an audio recording of a phone call Brock placed from the Shiawassee County Jail several days after he was arrested. In the recording, Brock stated that he “beat the **** out of” the victim “in his house.”
Defense attorney Robert Hinojosa called the investigation and evidence into question in his closing argument, but Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown asked the jury to use “common sense,” and pointed to the phone call Brock made from the jail.
“He was not allowed there,” Brown said of Brock being at the victim’s residence. “That is quite clear.”
Following the incident for which he was on trial, Brock also was charged with five felony counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer for not answering the door at his residence following the confrontation. Those charges are still pending in circuit court and are being tried separately, prosecutors said.
Fountain, who investigated the fight, testified police went to Brock’s residence, believing he was inside the home, but Brock did not answer the door. Troopers deployed a thermal drone to determine whether Brock was in the house.
Brock claimed he was not at his home when police knocked on his door to question him.
Brock has a 2011 felony conviction for forgery in Tuscola County along with other prior convictions.
