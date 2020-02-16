OWOSSO — It was fitting, perhaps, that on a cold, snowy Saturday afternoon, James Oliver Curwood’s niece presented the city with a wintry painting of an outdoorsman to hang inside the late author’s writing studio.
Janis Curwood Durham delivered the original Frank Hoffman painting that was used as the cover for Curwood’s 1910 book, “The Danger Trail,” to city officials who gathered as the famed “Curwood Castle.” The book is about the construction of a railway along the Hudson Bay in northern Canada.
The painting depicts people traveling through deep snow using snowshoes and a dogsled.
Curwood Durham said the painting had been passed down in her family and had been hanging in her house for years.
The Curwood Festival Board purchased the painting for $1,000, and donated it to the Owosso Historical Commission.
According to board member Denice Grace, every year when the Curwood Festival makes a profit the board donates $1,000 for general upkeep of the castle. This year, she said, she wanted to do something a little more tangible with the money.
Grace said she had previously been in contact with Durham, Curwood’s great-niece. Her great-grandfather was Curwood’s brother, Charles Edward Curwood.
With the funds from the festival this year, Grace decided to purchase a painting with ties to Curwood.
Durham said she was happy the painting will be back in the Curwood Castle and she drove it from Tennessee herself.
“It’s been my dream for the last two or three years. I realized that this is the place it needs to be. I’ve had it hanging in my house and this is the perfect place where it will be preserved and taken care of and people will be able to appreciate it,” she said.
Durham also brought several other Frank Hoffman paintings, which she loaned to the Owosso Historical Society to display.
Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth said it was nice to see the book cover painting come back to its original home.
“All of these artifacts and paintings are a very important part of Owosso’s heritage,” he said. “We identify here so strongly with the Curwood brand and to have any of these things here is very meaningful. I think it’s great the Curwood Festival Board decided to give something like this to be displayed for everyone to enjoy.”
Durham was born in Florida. She said her great-grandfather moved there “to explore the wilderness.”
The family set up vacation homes on the water, which James Oliver Curwood often visited. Durham suspects it was on one of these trips he took the paintings to Florida and gave them to her great-grandfather. They have since remained in the family.
Durham said on one trip to Florida, Curwood was bitten by a spider which ultimately led to his death.
According to Wikipedia, in 1927, while on a fishing trip in Florida, Curwood was bitten on the thigh by what was believed to have been a spider. He had an immediate allergic reaction. Health problems related to the bite escalated over the next few months as an infection developed. He died in Owosso at the age of 49, and was interred in Oak Hill Cemetery in a family plot.
E. B. Johnson, James Oliver Curwood (second from left), Harry O. Schwalbe, and David Hartford in 1920
Curwood was an American action-adventure writer and conservationist. His books were often based on adventures set in the Yukon or Alaska and ranked among the top-10 best sellers in the United States in the early 1920s, according to Publishers Weekly. At least 18 motion pictures have been based on or directly inspired by his novels and short stories; one was produced in three versions from 1919 to 1953. At the time of his death, Curwood was the highest paid author in the world.
