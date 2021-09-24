OWOSSO — A house on Frazer Street was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out at about 3:30 this morning.
The blaze was located by Owosso police officer Kevin Pettigrew, who noticed smoke while patrolling the area.
There was no electrical power in the house and the female resident had fallen asleep with candles burning, Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said this morning. She escaped without injury.
The Corunna-Caledonia and Owosso Township fire departments helped put out the fire. The scene was cleared at 6:30 a.m.
Owosso firefighters returned when a city official inspecting the damage noticed the fire was still smoldering.
In an odd coincidence, a house located nearby on Frazer was lost to a fire on Jan. 26 that the city now plans to tear down.
