A miracle of charity

OWOSSO — There’s a pandemic underway, unemployment is high and people are stashing cash in case things go from bad to worse.
So, it’s hard to explain how the Owosso Salvation Army red kettle campaign raised $93,346 this year, when the goal was only $60,000.
Outreach Coordinator Zac Gilna pointed to one answer Monday, after a final tally of donations, collected before Dec. 24.
“We can’t explain it except as divine intervention. It’s a miracle,” Gilna said. “We see the power of Jesus Christ and grace in this synergy of giving.”
There were plenty of strikes against the citadel collecting more money than anyone can remember for its biggest fundraiser of the year.
For one thing, volunteer bell-ringers were scarce, with 20to 22 instead of the typical 24 to 30. Needs among residents for Salvation Army services were higher than ever.
Also, community giving has ebbed in recent years. Last year, the goal was lowered to $55,000 and the Owosso Salvation Army just barely met it.
“It really shows what amazing people live in Shiawassee County,” Justin Steckbauer, lieutenant of the Owosso Salvation Army, said. “There is a lot of poverty in our county but nevertheless people just keep giving because they care about their neighbors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m just amazed at the turnout this year.”
Anticipating trouble because of the virus, the citadel received permission from several businesses to start the bell-ringing earlier than usual, Nov. 2.
Special thanks, Gilna said, go to Riverside Market, VG’s, Carl’s Grocery Store, Sage Market, Save A Lot, Gilbert’s Hardware, Road Trip Oasis, the Owosso Post Office and Family Farm and Home.
Closer to Christmas, bell-ringers began appearing at other appreciated businesses: Dollar Tree, 7-Eleven, Walmart, Kroger and Walgreens.
The red kettle campaign is the Owosso Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year, funding the citadel’s operation and programs.
With the extra donations, Gilna said the citadel is considering hiring someone to answer the phones, which ring a lot because needs are high. Right now, there are four employees and three or four dedicated volunteers.
“We all have a heart for this community being enriched. Thank you for the giving that makes that possible,” Gilna said. “The extra money is going to go for a good cause — meeting more people’s spiritual, physical and mental needs.”
Gilna oversaw the campaign, with guidance from Steckbauer. In addition to exceeding expectations, he said, he had a good time.
“It was fun,” he said. “I enjoyed getting to know the bell-ringers, community members and business owners. Building relationships with everyone was enriching and inspiring.”
