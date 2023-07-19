OWOSSO — The crystal ball says that the City of Owosso’s local ordinance largely banning fortune telling is — to use the words of Professor Sybill Trelawney from the “Harry Potter” series — in grave danger.

With the Owosso City Council’s unanimous decision (as part of its consent agenda) Monday, a public hearing will be held on the matter at the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting (Aug. 7). After any citizen and council comments, the council will hold a vote.

