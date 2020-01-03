Brewing group makes donation

OWOSSO — The Shiawassee County Area Brewers Society (SCABS) presented its 2019 annual holiday donation of $500 to the Shiawassee Welcome Home Veterans (WHV) organization.
The club, which was organized in 2008, brings together homebrewers in the area who appreciate the renaissance of craft beer and the art of water, barley, yeast and hops.
The club takes much pride in being more than just a brew club. Prior year’s donations have included such local nonprofits as the Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, Child Advocacy Center, Bryant School Back Pack program and Angel’s Hands.
“On behalf of the SCABS board and its members, we are proud to support the local efforts of the Welcome Home Veterans organization”, states current club President Eric Hildebrant. “We are thankful for the brave men and women who have served our country in allowing all of us to celebrate Independence Day, every day.”
