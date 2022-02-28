OWOSSO — There are definitely puns to be made at the intersection of snowboarding and cannabis — something about “high-flying action” springs to mind.
But that wouldn’t be a particularly appropriate appellation to the “Rail Jam” event sponsored by JARS Cannabis which took place in Owosso’s Westown on Saturday.
Yes, there was snowboarding, and yes, there was ganja, but there wasn’t much in the way of “big air” — which isn’t to say that participants and spectators didn’t have a good time.
The event was a promotion-palooza for the nearly two-year-old JARS Cannabis store at 901 W. Main Street. It centered on a snowboarding and skiing tricks competition held on a makeshift course in the middle of a closed-down portion of Lansing Street adjacent to the shop. Competitors would slide down a (mostly bereft of snow) inflatable ramp raised about 20 feet off the ground, hop up on some conveniently placed rails at the bottom and do some spins or whatever else they could manage in the limited, 90-foot-long space.
The competitive portion of the event took place between 3 and 7 p.m., being broken down into an informal “jam session” from 3 to 5 p.m., where participants were able to take the measure of the course, followed by a more actively judged series of runs for a $1,000 prize.
Doing the judging was Ross Rebagliati, winner of the first Olympic gold medal in the men’s snowboarding giant slalom at Nagano in 1998 before testing positive for cannabis use and having the medal stripped (it was eventually restored.)
Rebagliati was one of two “special guests” floating around the event. The other was Richard Wershe Jr., known in the popular consciousness as “White Boy Rick,” whose biography as a teenaged FBI informant and drug dealer has been chronicled on both television and the silver screen.
Wershe was present on behalf of his cannabis brand “the 8th.”
Brand activation was the name of the game for many of those present, with kiosks surrounding the jam space.
The jam was undoubtedly good for business. JARS Marketing Director Stefanie Michels estimated daily sales inside the store had already doubled relative to their average by the time the event was halfway through.
Part of that was undoubtedly the result of steep promotional discounts, but the foot traffic was unquestionably substantial.
Even though the jam was bolstering JARS’s bottom line, Michels framed it as being as much about giving as receiving.
“We really wanted to do some give-backs to the community in Owosso,” she said. “You know, we opened up here two years ago and we haven’t done an event yet. We always try to do experiential, community-oriented events where we do business.”
Another recent example of such an event was a meet-and-greet with rapper Dave East at the Troy-based company’s Mt. Morris Township store on Feb. 12.
Part of the giving back Michels detailed includes donating the course rails, along with some cash, to the local Grove Holman Skate Park.
Michels, who hails from the Sterling Heights area, was very complimentary of the Owosso community.
“Everybody’s super welcoming. Our neighbors are great,” she said. “There’s a salon right next door on the opposite side (of Lansing St.) and they were super pumped to have us be putting on this event. Everybody’s been nice and easy to work with.”
Owosso Police Department Sergeant Mike Olsey, on hand to keep the peace, seemed to be having as good a time as any of the other event spectators, the number of which there were took him aback.
“I’m shocked at how many people are out here,” he said. “It’s great that this event is down here in Owosso, out in Westown. Westown needs it. People are having a good time.”
Another Mike, Goodrich, was one of the competitors in the event. The Saginaw resident has been snowboarding for “about 17 years.
“I’m having a blast out here. I think this is really fun. Great Saturday,” Goodrich said. “I’m glad they’re putting this on. Hopefully, they do it again next year.”
Describing the terrain, Goodrich said: “It’s a decent course. The snow’s a little sticky … the speed coming off the drop in is a little slow… but for the most part it’s a nice little gym park they have.”
