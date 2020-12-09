Owosso ‘master’ plan suggests M-21 narrowing

OWOSSO — The city’s proposed master plan, its first update in eight years, is about to be publicly unveiled.
By unanimous vote during a virtual meeting Monday, Owosso City Council members approved distributing the future planning guide to local government agencies, railroad lines, utility companies, neighboring townships and others for review and comment over the next 63 days.
Final approval of the master plan, which was developed by the Owosso Planning Commission over the past couple of years, is expected in May.
The vote followed a presentation by Justin Sprague, vice president of CIB Planning, in which he outlined the master plan, intended as a tool to assist the city’s development and growth in years to come. The plan focuses on increasing local housing options, redeveloping certain properties, growing locally owned businesses and other goals.
Emerging Monday as the most controversial proposal is a “Main Street road diet” that would narrow M-21 in Westown from four or five lanes to two driving lanes with a center turn lane, from State Street east to the M-21 bridge near city hall. The idea is to make the Westown area more walkable and less of an “auto-oriented commercial corridor.”
“I think it’s a huge mistake, for traffic reasons,” said Dan Law, council and planning commission member. “I’ve worked in the tech field for 25 years and driven 750,000 miles in the state, and I know traffic patterns. It’s going to cause traffic jams downtown.
“There’s always been walkability in Westown. I’m really opposed to this ‘road diet’ for M-21. It’s going to make things worse, not better.”
Mayor Chris Eveleth said he understood Law’s position, and believes the lane changes are unlikely to happen, since M-21 is managed by the Michigan Department of Transportation, not the city.
“I don’t think MDOT cares what the community wants,” Eveleth said.
A number of council members and Eveleth praised the work done on the master plan, calling it a “great tool” and a “great document you’ve put together.” They also noted that the strategies and ideas the plan contains are not “set in stone,” as Eveleth put it.
Janae Fear, council and planning commission member, said: “This is a tool we can use as a guide on decisions going forward. It’s kind of the potential ideal. (The proposals in the plan) might not happen in five years, but they could happen in 20 years. It’s a long-term plan.”
The draft master plan addresses several categories, including improving residential neighborhoods, redeveloping properties, economic development (supporting and growing locally owned businesses), future land use and an action plan.
Identifying a need for more local housing options, the plan encourages adapting vacant schools, churches or warehouses into multi-family residences. Single-family attached housing (such as condos or townhouses) is envisioned as filling vacant or redevelopment sites, especially as a transition between residential neighborhoods and commercial areas.
To improve housing quality and stabilize neighborhoods, the plan recommends shortening the cycle for rental inspections from every five years to every two or three years, and strongly enforcing codes on hazardous, unsafe and ill-kept housing. Owosso would also pursue a citywide public recycling and waste management program.
Because Owosso has so little vacant land — 1.7 percent of total land as of 2012 — the plan focuses on properties that can be redeveloped.
The plan identifies 5.5 acres at the corner of Monroe and Washington streets as a possible site for housing. The 2.5-acre industrial site along the south bank of the Shiawassee River, just west of South Washington Street, is listed as another opportunity for single- or multiple-family housing.
The 3-acre former Vanguard site, 1000 W. Bradley St. in Westown, offers another site ripe for redevelopment.
As houses become available for purchase along Jerome Avenue, part of which lies in a flood plain, the plan sees an opportunity for the city to consolidate properties and develop a park.
Increasing the housing stock is viewed by the plan as one of the two primary areas for growth in the community — industry is the other. Impediments to growth are identified as lower education and skills, limited available land, and lack of hotels and accommodations.
The plan calls for continued support of existing businesses, developing a marketing strategy to attract new developments and conducting a coordinated study to drive tourism.
Key strategies for Westown include:
n Expanding the Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) boundary to capture future development and support necessary infrastructure and streetscape improvements.
n Continuing to invest in the rehabilitation of buildings along Main Street, between State and Cedar streets, to reinforce the sense of place and support existing and future businesses. This includes facade improvements and signage that enhances the historic integrity of the buildings.
n Exploring a potential open space opportunity west of the railroad tracks near the intersection of State Street. The site is currently undeveloped private property.
n Exploring opportunities for new attached residential development to increase pedestrian traffic in the district and provide a transition to the adjacent neighborhoods. Opportunities include a commercial site at Main and Cedar, and the former Vanguard site.
In addition to reducing the number of travel lanes and adding a center turn lane, the plan encourages retaining the same number of on-street parking spaces, installing enhanced sidewalk amenities and planting more trees along the street.
Key strategies for downtown:
n Expanding and sustaining a model of “competition”among downtown Owosso businesses, organizations and attractions.
n Promoting the success and brand of downtown Owosso through better storytelling.
n Improving connections to the Shiawassee River and increasing the amount of dedicated open space.
n Supporting historic rehabilitation and compatible redevelopment.
n Establishing a downtown zoning district to regulate new development.
n Supporting upper-story residential developments.
n Promoting downtown as a hub for arts and culture.
Envisioned downtown projects include improving gateways to the area, enhancing and expanding the riverwalk, creating a pedestrian connection between Water and Comstock streets, improving the “scale and character” of pedestrian traffic on Main, improve secondary downtown streets by limiting road lane widths, planting trees, installing more lights and providing more parking.
The plan also provides a future land use map and outlines tools for implementing master plan goals.
General master plan principles are identified as: protecting the health, safety and general well-being of the community; providing excellent customer service to residents and investors; maintaining fiscal responsibility and sustainability; identifying, preserving and enhancing Owosso’s character and heritage; increasing quality of life and quality of place; boosting the local economy; and strengthening public and private partnerships.
A community profile in the plan points to some of the advantages and challenges Owosso faces in future planning. The median age in the city is 33.7 years.
The city’s high school graduation rate is 89.4 percent, lower than county and state averages. The housing stock is mostly single-family detached residents, 68.5 percent. Most residential units were built before 1939 and range in value from $50,000 to $150,000, with a median value of $77,000.
The median household income is $36,723. Owosso has a poverty rate of 24.3 percent, with female-headed households with children hit the hardest. Manufacturing fell significantly between 2000 and 2010. The city’s largest industries are education, health and social services, manufacturing and retail.
The draft master plan can be reviewed on the city’s website, ci.owosso.mi.us, under the “files and documents” tab at the top of the home page.
(1) comment
Westown is in dire need of an update, however, the lane downsizing is not a good idea, it has always been a walk-able area. Spruce it up like downtown, Owosso is a fun, nice town, don't complicate the driving any more than need be, it has a nice flow now, both driving and walking, part of it's charm.
