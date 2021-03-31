OWOSSO — An unattached garage in the 800 block of Lynn Street suffered significant damage Tuesday after a fire spread throughout the structure.
The Owosso Fire Department was dispatched to 814 Lynn Street about 11 a.m., as a neighbor along Lansing Street reported heavy smoke coming from the structure.
Upon arriving on scene, fire officials discovered a substantial fire in the unattached garage. Despite high winds, fire officials were able to contain the blaze to the garage, with minimal damage to a neighboring garage, according to a Facebook post from the city of Owosso.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.