Three-car pile-up shuts down traffic on M-52

RUSH TWP. — A three-car pile-up, almost directly in front of the entrance to the Shiawassee Conservation Association on M-52, sent ambulances and fire trucks rushing to the scene around 2:14 p.m. Saturday.
Scanner traffic indicated first responders requested backup and the jaws of life to help remove someone who was trapped in their vehicle.
The Owosso Township Fire Department quickly shut down that portion of M-52, directing traffic to turn off at Juddville Road on the south side and Riley Road on the north side of the accident. A helicopter was also requested and several people were transported to area hospitals.
The cause of the accident and other details were not immediately available.
