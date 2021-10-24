OWOSSO — Six years after purchasing 22.5 acres at the corner of Gould and Oliver streets, Life in Christ Church is ready to start constructing a new church building on the site.
Despite delays due to rising building costs related to COVID-19, work is set to begin next month on the 20,000-square-foot building and be completed by the spring of 2023.
Next up: building a school on the same vacant land.
“We just have a vision for this property, and we’ve been working on it for a long time, taking the slow and easy approach,” said the Rev. Eric Numerich, lead pastor at Life in Christ. “We’re debt-free and everything aligned. We’re taking a step in faith.”
A capital campaign paid off the acreage in two years, and three subsequent capital campaigns raised enough funds to launch the church-building project, he said.
The exterior of the new facility will be brick and steel siding, featuring several windows, including a large square window in front with a white cross etched on the glass.
All that light will be in contrast with Life in Christ’s present home, at 1833 W. M-21, formerly a windowless tavern, though the sanctuary added to the front in 2015 brightened things up somewhat.
But driving the church’s substantial investment in a new building isn’t more light as much as it is the need for more room than the current 12,000-square-foot space offers.
“We’re utilizing every square foot of space and we’re outgrowing everything,” Numerich said. “And we’ve always struggled with parking.”
“Having more seating and room will allow up to provide more resources for our current church family as well as more people to join,” church secretary Heather Norton said.
Space became an even bigger challenge two years ago, when Life in Christ started the pre-K through 12 Life in Christ Christian School. For now, the structure serves as a church on the weekends and a school during the week.
Forty students enrolled the first year and the number continues to grow, despite COVID-19 restrictions. In 2020-21, the school taught 60 students and for this academic year enrollment just topped 100.
“The word about our school is just getting out,” Numerich said. “We have phenomenal teachers: They are top-notch.”
The pastor said the school will continue to be housed in the current church building after the new church is constructed. But not long after that, assuming Shiawassee County approves the plan, Life in Christ intends to build a school on the back of the new property.
Membership in the church increased exponentially after Numerich and his wife, Women’s Pastor Maureen Numerich, founded it in 2003 with a ministry operating out of Candlewick Court trailer park in Owosso Township with 12 people.
Today, the congregation tops 400, though membership has dipped since the pandemic hit. Numerich said he is confident membership will soon begin to rise again.
“We have let the ministry grow organically,” he said.
“The core of this church will always be the same, whether we have five or 5,000,” Horton added.
The church’s mission is stated on its website: “Here at Life in Christ Church we care about one thing more than anything else, Jesus Christ. Life in Christ is a family of individuals that have found hope in Jesus, and simply want as many people as possible to experience that exact same freedom.”
“This new building will not only allow us as Life in Christ to grow but also God’s Kingdom,” Horton said. “Bringing in new people to experience God and his love is always the goal.”
