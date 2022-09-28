FLINT — A U.S. Magistrate Judge recommended Monday that the federal lawsuit by an Owosso man against several police officers and Shiawassee County corrections deputies be dismissed with prejudice, according to a court filing.
The filing by U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris outlines the circumstances of the federal lawsuit, which Cary Cosgrove originally filed in January 2021. Cosgrove filed the suit against Owosso police officers Dwayne Saylor and Kevin Pettigrew, along with numerous jail employees, claiming violations of his constitutional rights during a May 2019 arrest for resisting/obstructing police and drunk/disorderly person.
Cosgrove claimed that he had been at The Avenue Bar and been assaulted before calling police. When police arrived, Cosgrove claimed Pettigrew and Saylor refused to take a report and instead arrested him, after allegedly beating him, causing “swelling and bruising on his legs, arms and wrist that lasted for several weeks.”
At the time of the incident, Cosgrove was on bond for a pending domestic violence charge and was prohibited from consuming alcohol as part of the conditions of his bond.
According to court filings, Cosgrove was at his cousin’s residence when he called police and was standing in the middle of the street with a beer in his hand when police arrived. After insulting police, they moved to arrest Cosgrove for disorderly intoxication and Cosgrove later admitted in a deposition to resisting the officers because he believed the arrest was unlawful.
Cosgrove was then charged with two counts of resisting/obstructing police and disorderly person, with a fourth-offense habitual offender notice enhancement. Those charges were later bound over to circuit court, before eventually being dismissed.
The other officers and corrections deputies have already been dismissed from the case after Cosgrove failed to file necessary briefs.
In her recommendation, Morris found that defendants were “confronted with a verbally aggressive and hot-tempered individual, who by his own admission resisted and obstructed arrest, even while handcuffed,” and that Cosgrove’s “demeanor speaks for itself.” She added that Pettigrew and Saylor did not use unreasonable force.
Morris’ recommendation is not a final order and the case is not yet resolved. No further dates have yet been set in the case.
