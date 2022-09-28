Gavel

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file

 Jeff Chiu

FLINT — A U.S. Magistrate Judge recommended Monday that the federal lawsuit by an Owosso man against several police officers and Shiawassee County corrections deputies be dismissed with prejudice, according to a court filing.

The filing by U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris outlines the circumstances of the federal lawsuit, which Cary Cosgrove originally filed in January 2021. Cosgrove filed the suit against Owosso police officers Dwayne Saylor and Kevin Pettigrew, along with numerous jail employees, claiming violations of his constitutional rights during a May 2019 arrest for resisting/obstructing police and drunk/disorderly person.

