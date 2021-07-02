OWOSSO — A 51-year-old man died of a heart attack at TCF Bank’s downtown branch, at Main and Washington streets, Thursday night, according to Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart.
Paramedics were on-scene within two minutes of receiving the call Thursday, according to Lenkart, who added the man was with his wife when he died.
The man’s family had a history of heart issues, Lenkart said, and the death was from natural causes and is not suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.