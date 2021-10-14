Owosso man rejects plea deal on attempted murder charge

CORUNNA — A 27-year-old Owosso man charged with attempted murder and domestic violence rejected a plea Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court and the charges could be dropped entirely by prosecutors because his wife is refusing to testify against him.
However, Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Nees said at Wednesday’s hearing that Luis Dominguez-Bezeril is currently in the country illegally and is expected to be deported by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It was not stated on the record Wednesday of which country Dominguez-Bezeril is a citizen.
“I would note for the record that it has been confirmed with the prosecutor’s office that ICE has a detainer,” Nees said. “Mr. Bezeril is an illegal immigrant, and in all likelihood he would be deported.”
Dominguez-Bezeril was charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and misdemeanor domestic violence following an alleged physical assault upon his wife.
After Owosso police responded to the couple’s residence, Dominguez-Berezil’s wife apparently told officials she did not wish to press charges. However, the prosecutor’s office pursued the case.
“Obviously, given of the severity of the charges, the people chose to pursue charges,” Nees said. “She (the victim) has communicated to (Public Defender) Mr. Corwin that she is not going to participate… We subpoenaed her to today’s hearing. She is not here.”
Nees added that when served with a subpoena by Owosso police, the victim told officers she would not appear in court to testify.
Judge Matthew Stewart indicated that Dominguez-Berezil had been scheduled for trial next week.
“I hate to devote resources to a trial that’s not going to happen,” Stewart said. He then adjourned proceedings for 24 hours. If the victim presents herself to the court and is willing to testify, proceedings can continue. If she does not, Nees indicated the pending charges against Dominguez-Berezil would be dismissed.
Dominguez-Berezil spoke through a Spanish interpreter at Wednesday’s hearing, but only gave short answers when asked if he understood what was going on.
He has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
