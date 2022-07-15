By AARON BODUS
Argus-Press Associate Editor
OWOSSO — Food in a bowl is a concept that goes back at least as far as bowls do, which, given that archaeologists have recovered pottery fragments dating back 20,000 years, is a pretty long time.
With so much history, it would seem safe to assume that the art has been mastered many times over by now, but one of Downtown Owosso’s newest businesses is intent on proving that there’s still something fresh to bring to the table.
Fresh is perhaps the operative word for Bangin’ Bowls, which opened its doors to the public, soft-opening style, for the first time at 4 p.m. on Friday.
The restaurant, which adjoins Fitness Coliseum and occupies the heavily-renovated former front offices of Trust Thermal at 210 S. Water Street, is “focused on being healthy, but not just healthy, healthy and delicious,” said Ken Cushman on Friday, and freshness is a major component of that.
Cushman was designated speaker in the stead of his wife, Amanda, one of three principal owners of Bangin’ Bowls, along with Christie Jahn and Lacey Tyler, all of whom where, understandably, too busy on Friday for comment.
The business’s basic concept is simple — take a bunch of what’s good, put it a convenient container and serve it up.
So-called “bowl restaurants” have become more and more popular across the U.S. in the past decade, particularly among the health-concious who might wish to avoid the carbohydrate deluge that accompanies, say, a sandwhich.
Among the most classic of bowls is the poke bowl, which is a traditional element of Hawaiian cuisine consisting of white rice topped with marinated raw fish and a number of vegetables, but other savory options and sweet, fruit-based bowls also have wide market salience.
Bangin’ Bowls will have three main offerings, per Ken Cushman. There will be sweet, “superfood bowls,” savory “foodie bowls” and smoothies. Within these broad categories will be room for plenty of customization, however.
At Friday’s soft open, superfood bowls took pride of place. Management is still finalizing the foodie bowl and smoothie lineups.
Cushman offered an example of what a superfood bowl might contain: “You’ll start off with acai, then you’ll have granola, strawberries, bananas on top of that, with drizzles of really high-grade peanut butter or chocolate,” he said.
Importance is placed on “trying to make sure that the ingredients are the best quality … as clean as possible,” with an effort to keep things local and in-season.”
The decision to open a bowl restaurant was inspired in-part by a trip the Cushmans — doctors of chiropractic both, who own the Shiawassee Spinal Center — made to Miami for a conference where they encountered several such eateries.
The partnership of Amanda Cushman, Jahn and Tyler came was facilitated directly by Fitness Coliseum. All three are active members, with Jahn doubling as a trainer.
The trio have been doing the legwork to get Bangin’ Bowls off the ground for “about a year” Ken Cushman said.
Their premises, which now has an appropriately tropical affect, “had to be completely gutted,” with new plumbing and electrical installed, per Cushman.
An exact date for a full blown grand opening hasn’t yet been decided upon, but there are tentative end-of-August plans.
“They’re taking this next month or so to test all the systems and work out the bugs,” Cushman said.
Fitness Coliseum owner Brianna Carroll, from whom Bangin’ Bowls is leasing its space, is very excited for the restaurant to come online. She sees it as an ideal synergistic compliment to her gym.
“I always knew I wanted to lease that space out,” Carroll said. “Originally I was just kinda open to whatever, but (Bangin’ Bowls) being in there works out super perfectly, because we are a very unconventional business. We open at 5 a.m. and we play loud music and we run around the building, so having, like, a lawyer’s office in there might not necessarily be the best fit.
“When they approached me about wanting it … it’s a super good fit with the healthy food and the gym anyway, but also with how our businesses run, it’ll be a really complimentary thing.”
Carroll says she and the Bangin’ Bowls ownership group have discussed cross-promotion opportunities.
“I think we probably will do something kinda fun like that. We’ve talked about doing, once a month, Fitness Coliseum members get 10% off or something like that,” she said.
Carroll anticipates big success for Bangin’ Bowls.
“I’ve smelt them practicing their savory bowls, while they’ve been working on the recipes and everything smells really good,” she said. “I think the community’s going to be really happy with what they’re doing. It’s really something different. I don’t think they’re stepping on anyone’s toes; they’re really bringing something new to the table.”
