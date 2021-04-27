Angel’s Hands Outreach charity moving to new facility

OWOSSO — It’s an even busier time than usual for Angel’s Hands Outreach, with a move underway from Westown to much larger digs at 110 N. Saginaw St. next to M-21.
The charity — which gives away clothing and other household items, serves the local homeless population, drug addicts and anyone else in need of help — is itself receiving support from several area churches and others to pay the rent for the new facility.
Angel’s Hands will maintain its current location, at 819 W. Main St., until the move is complete, by Saturday.
“We’re really excited, and this wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support, prayers and backing,” said Christial Sierra, who founded Angel’s Hands 13 years ago, working out of her home. “We always do better when we do it together.”
Supporters include Life in Christ Church, Owosso First Church of the Nazarene’s compassion team, First Church of God, attorney Curtis Zaleski, and friends Mary Gardner and Connie Crist.
Other area churches and organizations are considering pitching in. Together, the sponsors will cover the not inconsiderable rent, $1,500 per month.
On Saturday, A-n-M Painting in Corunna donated labor and paint to the effort.
Gardner, an Angel’s Hands board member, and Crist paid the water service deposit and have committed to paying Angel’s Hands’ water bills for two years.
“I liked Christial’s vision and I wanted to help her,” Crist said.
“I’ve always wanted to serve the less fortunate,” said Gardner, who will also be a volunteer cook, thanks to a state license she’s applying for, in the new facility, which has a large kitchen.
With 4,000 square feet of space — versus the 500 square feet in Westown — the new facility has several large rooms, and Sierra is already designating uses for them.
There’s a bathroom her homeless clients can use for a shower. A donation of two 65-inch TVs will make the stock sorting room double as a lounge.
Spring Vale Christian School is turning one room into an espresso shop, where students will be able to work and earn credit. The shop will be named after the Rev. David Ross, the pastor at the academy’s church, Owosso Church of God.
The initial priority is finishing the main room just inside the front door. One wall will feature a mural of an angel, Sierra said. A corner will honor “Skeeter,” a homeless person Sierra helped who has passed away, in part by displaying the bicycle Skeeter loved to ride.
Sierra said one of the old space’s downsides has been that it’s so small personal conversations have to take place in front of everyone inside the store.
“There will be more privacy for them,” Sierra said. “I’ll be able to better serve the community. We’re dealing with drug abuse and homelessness here.”
Internet service in the new place means volunteers can sign clients up for benefits. Sierra said volunteer stylists will have plenty of room to provide haircuts.
Although the Angel’s Hands inventory doesn’t bring in much money — nothing is sold but donations are welcome — the organization does plenty of fundraising. Most recently, volunteers collected bottles and cans. In August, they will be handling the parking at the Shiawassee County Fair, retaining a share of the proceeds.
Angel’s Hands volunteers include Norma McNamara, Freddy Moss, James Rhodes and Eugene Numerick.
Local businesses wishing to sponsor the charity can purchase space — a quarter, half or whole — on a window facing M-21 to display their name and logo, Sierra said.
She said once the move is complete the charity will host an open house on a date to be determined with food supplied by Domino’s Pizza.
To volunteer or make a donation, call (517) 803-6745.
