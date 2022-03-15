Owosso man sent to prison on gun, drug charges

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to at least 21/2 years in prison Monday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for gun and drug charges.
Keith Truemner, 35, was also ordered to pay court costs and fines for firearm possession by a felon and attempted delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. He was credited with 206 days served toward his sentence.
Before sentencing, Truemner asked Stewart for leniency, and to be given the chance to join the court’s Swift and Sure Probation or Drug Court program.
Truemner also read a letter from a Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy that outlined Truemner’s good behavior while awaiting disposition of his charges.
“For what I want to say, addiction has been the single biggest roadblock to success in my life,” Truemner said. “It’s something I’ve struggled with, something that has beaten me down time and time again. It’s something that has quite honestly left me tired, baffled, and disappointed for the last 15 years or so of my life. But I’m ready. I’m ready to change that pattern in my life.”
However, Stewart noted that when Truemner was arrested by Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement (MAGNET) in May 2021, he was in possession of a loaded 9 millimeter pistol, meth, heroin and fentanyl, a digital scale, and baggies — which is indicative of being a drug dealer — not simply a user.
“This court does its best to be informed to the nature and problems with addiction,” Stewart answered. “It’s created several programs to help the addicted members of our community achieve recovery. But helping the individual with addiction has to be balanced with the protection of society against dangers. In this case, all signs point to you being a drug dealer.”
Truemner was also charged with several other felonies by prosecutors including felony firearms and ammunition possession by a felon, but those charges were dismissed in January as the result of a plea agreement with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
District court records indicate Truemner posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond the day after his arrest. However, he failed to appear for a scheduled arraignment and the bond was forfeited. He was eventually arrested in August and has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since that time.
Truemner has two prior felony robbery convictions, as well as busts for drug possession and stealing/retaining a financial transaction device in Tuscola and Oakland counties. Michigan Department of Corrections records indicate he served one year, seven months in prison for those offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.