CORUNNA — An Owosso man had been scheduled to go on trial Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court for felony domestic violence, but Judge Matthew Stewart adjourned proceedings today so another pending felony domestic violence charge can catch up and both cases can be adjudicated together.
Daniel Forsythe is currently facing a felony domestic violence charge in circuit court for an incident that allegedly occurred in April. He is also charged as a habitual offender (fourth notice), greatly increasing potential incarceration.
Court records do not indicate the date Forsythe bonded out of the Shiawassee County Jail, but defense attorney John Ryan said at today’s hearing that Forsythe was again charged with felony domestic violence and felonious assault for an incident with the same victim.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of domestic violence.
According to online district court records, Forsythe was charged in July for the newest alleged incident and his bond was revoked.
“It makes sense to ask the court to adjourn the upcoming jury trial so that perhaps both matters can be consolidated,” Stewart said. “In the end, if you are found to be guilty on one or both, it would minimize the damage to you as far as incarceration if they are put together. … Strategy-wise, it makes sense to wait for the new one to come up to circuit court and deal with them together.”
Stewart then adjourned proceedings and ordered no bond. No further court dates have yet been scheduled.
The judge also warned Forsythe to behave while awaiting disposition of the case and any jail reports he receives could affect his period of incarceration.
Forsythe has prior felony convictions for possession of burglar’s tools, breaking and entering, felonious assault, and resisting/obstructing police, all of which occurred in 2016, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.