CORUNNA — An Owosso woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court to a felony drug charge while several other counts were dismissed.
Tina Dysinger, 43, admitted to Judge Matthew Stewart that she was at an acquaintance’s residence in Owosso in May when police showed up to do a probation check for a person at the residence.
Police found a crack pipe in her purse, which Dysinger admitted had cocaine residue in it from using it several weeks before.
Stewart accepted Dysinger’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12. He ordered bond continued due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the Shiawassee County Jail.
“As you’re probably aware, our jail is struggling with the coronavirus,” Stewart said.
Stewart warned Dysinger using drugs while on bond would increase the chance she would go to prison rather than jail.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Charles Quick estimated sentencing guidelines at zero to nine months, but the court is not obligated to stay within that sentencing range.
Dysinger was originally charged by prosecutors with felony drug possession and felony firearms, but the firearms charge was dismissed as the result of a plea agreement.
She has prior misdemeanor convictions in Shiawassee County for controlled substance use in 2015, resisting/obstructing police in 2008, disorderly person/obscene conduct in 2008, disorderly conduct in 2008, and disorderly house in 2007.
In Michigan, possession of less than 25 grams of cocaine is punishable by up to a $25,000 fine and four years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.