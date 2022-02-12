CORUNNA — An Owosso woman was sentenced to jail and probation by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Friday morning for felony assaulting/resisting a police officer and misdemeanor domestic violence.
Linda Spencer, 33, was given 100 days in jail, as well as 18 months of probation. She was also ordered to pay court costs, fines and probation oversight costs. Spencer was credited with 10 days served, meaning she will serve just over 70 days with “good time” factored in.
“I look through your record and you are a fighter,” Stewart told Spencer before sentencing. “It appears you fight with just about anyone who’s around you … It seems that your reaction to anything you don’t like is violence. And that is unacceptable.”
Defense attorney Frederick Blackmond said his client would follow the rules of probation “to the letter” if she were sentenced to probation, and was in the process of starting her own business.
“There has been some strife in the family,” Blackmond said. “I’m asking the court to place her on probation … Hang over her head all the things this court wants her to do. She’s scared and she wants to prove that this kind of conduct will never happen again.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said Spencer has several disorderly conduct convictions and seeks treatment, but otherwise left discretion to the court.
Before receiving her sentence, Spencer apologized for her actions,
“I’m just sorry for having to be in this court room and having done what I did,” Spencer said. “That’s all.”
Stewart told Spencer if she completes probation successfully, the domestic violence conviction may be expunged from her record.
“We can take a look back and see how she’s done on probation,” Stewart said. “If she’s done well, if she’s changed her ways, well then I think she’ll be in a good spot to at least get rid of that misdemeanor.”
Spencer was charged in August 2021 after fighting with an acquaintance who had let her and her boyfriend live with him. When Owosso police responded to a domestic violence call, Spencer also resisted officers.
According to court records, she was arraigned before 66th District Court Magistrate Mike Herendeen; she pleaded not guilty. Spencer was then released because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Shiawassee County Jail, and was free prior to Friday’s sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.