OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council has set a special meeting for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at city hall to discuss possible uses for the $1.5 million the city expects to receive in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
It will be up to council members, with input from residents and experts, to decide how Owosso is going to spend the financial boost, intended to help localities recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a recent council meeting, City Manager Nathan Henne outlined the purpose of the ARPA and ways council can lawfully spend the money.
Allowable uses include water, sewer and broadband infrastructure improvements, reimbursing the city for revenue losses related to COVID-19 such as the renovations at city hall, beefing up roads, helping small businesses hurt by the pandemic and providing premium pay to essential workers.
Henne previously noted the city has already addressed many COVID-related impacts, such as providing businesses with emergency revolving loans totaling $100,000. In addition, all city employees previously received $1,000 in premium pay and broadband is sufficiently set up in Owosso.
Henne said he did not recommend further premium payments using ARPA funding. His suggestions included street, sanitary sewer and wastewater plant improvements.
The ARPA funds are directly distributed to counties and large cities by the federal government. Owosso, because its population is less than 50,000, is — along with villages and townships — considered a non-entitlement unit of government (NEU) and will receive ARPA funds through the state — 50 percent this year and 50 percent next year.
Owosso officials will have to obligate the city to particular ARPA projects by Dec. 31, 2024, and complete the work by Dec. 31, 2026.
Owosso’s ARPA allocation is based on its population of 14,441. There are 1,724 NEUs in Michigan, sharing $644 million in ARPA funds. Michigan counties received a total of $1.93 billion, and large cities will get a piece of a $1.8 billion pot.
