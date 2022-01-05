OWOSSO — The city’s financial position is on the upswing, according to a “clean” audit report delivered at Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting.
Joe Verlin, an accountant at Babridge & Company, reported city revenues coming in at $2.1 million over expenses, with the general fund getting a $799,000 boost during the fiscal year ending June 30.
The positive change is due partly to property values and taxes going up from $4.84 million to $4.94 million, and state aid spiking from $1.7 million to $2 million.
“You’re increasing your net position. That’s good in light of the COVID challenges we’ve faced in the past two years,” Verlin told council members Monday.
In addition, in the past fiscal year city officials refinanced two sets of general obligation bonds at lower interest rates, resulting in a total of about $2 million in savings over the next 15-20 years.
“That’s certainly a significant amount of savings passed on to taxpayers,” Verlin said.
Of the $67.8 million in total restricted funds and assets, including infrastructure, there’s about $7 million in unrestricted dollars across the city, showing the Owosso’s liquidity, he said.
General revenues came in at $21.856 million, while expenditures were $19.741 million. The city’s fund balance — resources to cover immediate financial obligations — was $13.398 million, a $41,069 increase over last year.
Cash and investments went up from $16.6 million to $17.12 million, Verlin reported. At the same time, the city’s net pension liability went down, from $5.78 million last year to $4.3 million.
In 2020, City of Owosso Employees Retirement System assets were transferred to the Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan (MERS), which administers all investment activities. The city enjoyed a 13.9% rate of return on investments last year.
“Your earnings on pension assets are driving the debt number down,” Verlin said.
The city’s total pension liability is $46.2 million over the next 30-50 years. Currently, there is $41.8 million set aside to cover potential pension liability, making the system 90.2% funded.
Verlin noted the state expects a minimum of 60% funding, and the current average for municipalities is 70% — putting Owosso in an enviable position.
The city saw about $30 million in custodial funds going in and out last year, including $9.5 million in taxes and other revenues from the county and schools.
The fund balance for the city’s general fund, $7.1 million, stood at 35.9%.
“That’s very healthy, just where you want to be,” Verlin said.
Council member Nick Pidek asked Verlin if there were any “yellow flags,” signs of potential financial trouble, city officials should be looking out for.
Without giving specifics, Verlin replied that officials should continue to review and observe whether the city is charging enough for sewer and water services.
Verlin said the city’s audit is a “clean opinion on financial statements,” meaning sufficient controls were in place and operating effectively. After the presentation, council accepted the audit by vote.
