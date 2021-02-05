OWOSSO — Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan’s spring season coach registration is now open, the group said this week.
According to the group, Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident.
The eight-week program incorporates physical activity to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development, foster meaningful connections with others, contribute to the community — activities, and necessary and valuable skills in national and personal recovery efforts.
Girls on the Run is seeking 200 coaches by March 1.
Volunteer coaches will use a structured curriculum to engage teams of girls in interactive lessons. Teams meet twice a week for 75 to 90 minutes, and the program ends with all girls completing a physical activity challenge, 5K event or site-based 5K as community conditions require.
Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan has served 6,000-plus girls at 75-plus sites in Genesee, Shiawassee, Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties since 2007.
There is an online training course that provides access to resources to help a small group of girls. Over eight weeks, coaches will lead teams through lessons, in person or virtually. Coaches do not need to be athletes but must be 18 to serve as an assistant or 21 to serve as a head coach. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check.
For more information, visit gotrmidmichigan.org/Coach.
