CORUNNA — A 20-year-old Perry man who had been on the run and taunted police via social media following an Aug. 2 shooting in Owosso was arraigned Tuesday morning in 66th District Court by Judge Ward Clarkson on numerous felony charges related to the incident and several other drug counts.
“We’re very grateful to the fugitive team for finding him,” assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang said after the hearing. “And with respect to all three (suspects), I just wanted to make sure that Det. (John) Cecil’s work on the case was acknowledged, as well as the entire Owosso police department.”
Police had been searching for Alex Letts since the shooting in Owosso several weeks ago. He allegedly participated in the shooting on Washington Street, which police said was related to a dispute involving drugs. Three individuals were injured by shrapnel from a ricochet during the incident, according to Owosso police.
When he was apprehended Monday in Lansing, police say Letts had about two ounces of cocaine, heroin and a stolen gun.
Over the last several weeks, Letts had been posting photos on social media that indicated he knew police were looking for him, as well as pictures of guns and money.
In Shiawassee County, Letts is currently charged in five separate files with four felony counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and also has pending felony charges of contraband possession (heroin) by a prisoner and possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of ecstasy. Letts did not appear for court dates in those cases, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was also arraigned on a misdemeanor driving without a license charge at Tuesday’s hearing.
Masserang asked Clarkson for a high bond, due to Letts failure to appear for several court dates, and noted Letts was allegedly in possession of a drugs and a stolen gun when he was arrested in Ingham County, which will likely lead to additional charges. Letts also has another pending felony charge out of Clinton County for carrying a concealed weapon.
“This a pattern of guns and drugs from Mr. Letts,” Masserang said. “He is clearly a flight risk. After the shooting … he fled out to Ingham County and the MSP Fugitive Team had to go and get him … They were very successful in spite of his taunting of them on social media. Mr. Letts is a clear danger to the community.”
Public Defender’s Office attorney Patrick Allen said his office would likely recuse itself from the case, due to an employee knowing one of Letts’ co-defendants. Letts indicated he would be retaining a personal attorney in the future.
Clarkson consolidated the various proceedings, and the next scheduled court dates are 8:15 a.m. Aug. 26 for a preliminary conference and 2 p.m. Sept. 1 for a preliminary exam. Bond was set at $50,000 each on three separate charging files.
Letts has prior misdemeanor convictions in Shiawassee County for malicious mischief and trespassing in 2017. He was also charged with felonious assault and misdemeanor domestic violence in 2019, but those charges were eventually dismissed.
