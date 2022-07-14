OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) will resume transportation services Monday after a shutdown of more than two weeks.
A SATA representative confirmed Monday’s resumption of services after a SATA bus was spotted driving Wednesday on M-52 south of Owosso by The Argus-Press. The representative chose to remain anonymous and declined further comment.
SATA temporarily suspended services on June 26 after catalytic converters were stolen from the agency’s buses. It was also shut down March 28 after a fire damaged the office side of the SATA facility and hospitalized one man. Service resumed April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.