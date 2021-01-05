Owosso rezones property, hopes to attract developer

OWOSSO — A city-owned property has been rezoned from light industrial to two-family residential, with the long-term hope of interesting a developer.
The Owosso City Council, after a public hearing Monday, unanimously approved rezoning 2.4 acres at 210 Monroe St. The land, the former site of A.G. Redmond Company, sits next to a rail line and is surrounded by a mix of uses, including light industrial, commercial and residential.
“This is a city-initiated rezoning,” city planner Justin Sprague said. “The rezoning is more in line with the city’s proposed master plan, which includes this land as a potential redevelopment site that is in more of a transitional than an industrial area. This could be a catalyst for starting discussions with potential developers.”
The city’s proposed 2020 master plan identifies a need within Owosso for more housing, including higher density housing. One specified location is “transition” neighborhoods — areas that connect industrial or commercial with residential.
The rezoning allows the following land uses:
n All uses available in single-family zoning districts
n Two-family dwellings (such as condominiums, townhouses)
n Dwelling for not more than three aged and physically handicapped persons
n Bed-and-breakfast operations
n Family day care homes, foster family group homes and foster family homes, subject to restrictions
n Accessory buildings incident to any permitted use
The planning commission, in recommending the rezoning in November, considered criteria that included whether the rezoning is consistent with the goals, policies and future land use map in the master plan.
Planning commissioners found: “While the current future land use map identifies this area as industrial, it is important to highlight what is proposed in the city’s new draft master plan … It is our belief that this rezoning would significantly improve the neighborhood and would not be in conflict with the overall goals of the master plan, nor impact the intent of the zoning ordinance.”
The draft master plan, up for approval next spring, identifies the area of Washington and Monroe streets as a “transitional zone between commercial and industrial uses and a residential neighborhood.”
Planning commissioners also found that the site’s physical features are compatible with the permitted uses.
City Manager Nathan Henne has noted the property is part of a Brownfield Redevelopment study.
Underground storage tanks were removed in 1999 or 2000. Soil samples were taken and PCB contamination was present.
If the land is developed, a number of cleanup actions would have to be completed before construction could begin, he said
Planning commission members also found the rezoning compatible with uses surrounding the property and city infrastructure and services sufficient to accommodate the proposed rezoning uses.
Finally, commission members found an apparent demand for the types of uses permitted in the proposed rezoning district: “We find that there is high demand for new housing throughout the City of Owosso and surrounding areas.
“While there is no imminent development proposed for this site, the city is positioning itself to have vacant, city-owned property available for redevelopment as opportunities present themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.