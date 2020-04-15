OWOSSO — As Tony Nash, and his wife and six children hunkered down at home because of the coronavirus, he was dismayed by the “negativity” he saw while scrolling through his news feed.
Nash, the owner of AZee Business Solutions, decided to inject some positivity into people’s social media experiences. First, he created an inspirational video called #OwossoStrong.
He also launched the #ControlTheScroll campaign, creating free online graphics for businesses for 20 days, with each branded graphic containing such upbeat messages as “Help each other” and “We’ve got this.”
“I just believe that during these times, it’s not about being apart,” Nash said, “it’s about loving your neighbor at a distance.”
More than 300 businesses from across five states, about half located in Shiawassee County, are participating in the control the scroll campaign.
Nash has asked the businesses to post their branded graphics on social media at 9 each morning, aiming to produce a surge of inspirational messages amid the negative ones. More than 50,000 people have been reached.
“We want to make sure we’re putting positivity in front of people,” Nash said. “We want to do our part to be a light to the community.”
The 20 days of free graphics ended Tuesday, with AZee Business Solutions having created 5,000 free graphics generating 50,000 online views. But the campaign will continue throughout the statewide shutdown, Nash said, with any business qualifying to purchase a graphic for a nominal fee.
While the “stay home” order remains in place, the office for his marketing firm AZee Business Solutions inside The Armory is closed. But Nash and his staff are staying busy, managing client websites and conducting other business online.
“We’re practicing social distancing,” Nash said. “Everything we do, we do online. We’re encouraged that out of close to 100 local companies, only a couple really came to us and said they need to slow down (advertising). A lot of people are being proactive, in anticipation of reopening.”
The Owosso Strong video shows haunting images of shuttered storefronts and deserted streets in downtown Owosso, while the narrator tells the story of a community united in the fight against the coronavirus.
“These empty streets are not a sign of us being apart, but rather a sign of us coming together like never before,” a female voice narrates from a script penned by Nash. “This isn’t us forgetting about each other, this is us loving our neighbors, just from a distance.”
Even Owosso-born author and outdoors enthusiast James Oliver Curwood himself, the narrator says, would be staying indoors if he were alive today.
Nash is one of several Owosso business owners who is taking advantage of the unavoidable lull to improve their facilities thanks to revolving loans from the city of Owosso, a testimony to their belief the virus will be defeated and the economy will rebound.
The Owosso Strong video echoes that sentiment, closing with the words: “Together we can come back better than ever. We can and we will. Just watch.”
For details about the #ControlTheScroll campaign, go to facebook.com/tony.nash.5015/videos/10221021552026593/.
The Owosso Strong video can be seen here: facebook.com/downtownowosso/videos/504182496916273/?epa=SEARCH_BOX.
