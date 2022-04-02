CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty at a hearing in 35th Circuit Court Friday to a single felony count of interfering with an electronic device for taking his girlfriend’s phone to prevent her from calling the police.
Jordan Arnett, 25, is already currently serving a 93-day jail sentence for a September 2021 domestic violence charge that involved the same victim. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of domestic violence.
At Friday’s plea hearing, Arnett admitted to “taking (the phone) away from her” because he knew “she was going to call the cops” in December 2021 during another domestic dispute.
Following Arnett’s guilty plea, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. May 20. Stewart also ordered Arnett to have no contact, including phone calls, with the victim.
“Absolutely not. There will be no contact with the victim until I get all these files together and see what’s happening,” Stewart said. “We’ll know if you have contact with that victim, because they (jail personnel) will listen to your phone calls. Then there will be trouble, and you’ve caused enough of it.”
In return for Arnett’s plea, counts of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearms were dismissed by prosecutors.
Additionally, Arnett was charged in March with four felony counts of resisting/obstructing police. Court records indicate Arnett has already pleaded guilty to one count of resisting/obstructing and is awaiting sentencing on that charge. The other three counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
It’s possible that Arnett could face consecutive sentencing for the interfering with an electronic device and resisting/obstructing charges.
Stewart told Arnett at Friday’s hearing he will make that determination at sentencing.
Arnett has a previous misdemeanor OWI (minor) conviction from 2014, and two traffic-related civil infractions.
