OWOSSO — First Church of Christ, 585 E. North Street, will host “Christ in the Passover: A Presentation” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The presentation will be given by Greg Williams from Jews for Jesus and will “demonstrate the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and the last supper Jesus shared with His disciples,” a press release states.
All are welcome to attend. Williams, who was born in South Africa to a family of Jewish believers in Jesus, “will weave the Old Testament story of the Exodus and freedom from slavery together with the messianic hope realized in Jesus’ life, death and resurrection.”
Williams’ family moved to Israel when he was three years old. Today, he serves with Jews for Jesus in Tel Aviv.
If you have any questions, please call the church at (989) 725-5039. The service will be available on the church’s website, firstchurchofchrist.org.
