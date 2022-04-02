OWOSSO TWP. — The Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency will reopen Monday, the agency said Friday in a Facebook post.
“We look forward to servicing our wonderful Shiawassee County again,” the post said.
A fire broke out Monday at the SATA building on Delaney Road when an employee was working on a bus inside the facility and a “pretty good-sized explosion” occurred, according to Owosso Township Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Ardelean.
The maintenance side of the SATA building is likely a total loss, but firefighters were able to save the office side. One man was badly burned in the blaze and taken to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.