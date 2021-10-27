CORUNNA — An Owosso man is on trial this week after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing firearms and other property, and he faces a substantial prison sentence if convicted.
Gregory Allen Ebright, 28, is facing felony charges of first-degree home invasion, larceny, and felony firearms for allegedly stealing guns, TVs, an XBox, an 8-foot trailer, bows, and a lawn tractor from a home on Reed Road in Venice Township in May.
The home belonged to the ex-boyfriend of Deeann Pollard, whom Ebright was “casually” dating at the time of the alleged thefts.
Pollard admitted Tuesday that she and Ebright went to her ex-boyfriend’s home and took the various items before dropping them off at a storage unit Ebright had rented.
She also admitted to taking her ex-boyfriend’s dog and leaving the animal with her cousin. She added that she initially went into her ex-boyfriend’s home to retrieve photos of their children and fishing poles that belonged to her father, which she said were her property.
When Pollard’s ex-boyfriend arrived home later in the afternoon from a job interview, he noticed the missing items, drove to Pollard’s home and confronted her and Ebright. Pollard and Ebright both denied having anything to do with taking items from the man’s home.
“We both lied,” Pollard said while on the stand Tuesday.
She said she was under the influence of alcohol and Xanax on the day of the thefts.
Several days after the ex-boyfriend confronted Ebright and Pollard, they were arrested at a campground in Chesaning by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team.
Following her arrest, Pollard was charged, along with Ebright, with several felonies for her role in the thefts. Prosecutors indicated the charges would be dropped in return for her testimony against Ebright. During jury selection Tuesday morning, several jurors were dismissed after they expressed disagreement with Pollard’s charges being dropped in return for testifying against Ebright, one calling the arrangement “offensive.”
The trial ran for the duration of the day Tuesday, concluding shortly after 4 p.m., and was scheduled to resume this morning with additional testimony from at least two witnesses.
In addition to the charges at trial this week, Ebright is facing felony charges for felonious assault in a separate case, including felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearms, possession of ammunition by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy.
Court records indicate Ebright is scheduled for a separate jury trial on those charges Nov. 2, though that date is likely to change due to the COVID-related backlog in circuit court jury trials.
According to court records, Ebright has at least two prior felony convictions in Shiawassee County. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to larceny ($1,000-$20,000) and was sentenced to nine months in jail and 21/2 years of probation. In 2014, he was convicted of three counts of resisting a police officer and was sentenced to two years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.